The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) have confirmed Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to the ring on Tuesday, March 20.

In February 2016, the Washington-born fighter announced his decision to retire from wrestling due to medical reasons. The 36-year-old had a history of concussions and one particular test 10 days before his decision to retire forced him to consider life outside the ring.

Bryan's medical condition was reviewed regularly by neurosurgeons since his retirement two years ago. Neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE were carried out on the current SmackDown Live general manager.

In addition to this, the wrestling company's Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon also reviewed Bryan. He was given clearance from all of them, which will now allow him to return to the ring.

"Following more than two years of extensive evaluations, four-time World Champion Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition by leading neurosurgeons, neurologists and concussion experts, including Dr. Robert Cantu, Dr. Javier Cárdenas, and Dr. Jeffrey Kutcher," a statement read on WWE's official website.

"Bryan underwent a full review of his medical history and received comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE. He was cleared by each doctor as well as WWE's Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon."

Saying goodbye to the ring was one of the hardest moments of my life. But thanks to the amazing people supporting me, I was able to keep fighting for my dream. This moment feels surreal and I'm glad to be able to talk to you all at the beginning of #SDLive tonight. — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) March 20, 2018

The "Yes" man could make his return at WrestleMania 34 that is scheduled to take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8. The WWE's official website has also raised questions if Bryan could make an appearance next month after being medically cleared on Tuesday.

Brock Lesnar will take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship as the latter earned a place for a fight after winning the men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's champion Ronda Rousey will be alongside Kurt Angle to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.The WWE Championship will be on the line as AJ Style takes on Shinsuke Nakamura.

There is also a talk of The Undertaker making a return to the WWE at WrestleMania 34. The wrestling legend is reportedly set to face John Cena and the fight is set to announce in the coming days.