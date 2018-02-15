Real Madrid completely overwhelmed Paris St Germain in their first leg UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash on Wednesday, thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo spectacular. The Portuguese ace took all the spotlight from Neymar at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu by scoring a brace in the 3-1 win.

PSG right-back Dani Alves started the match but couldn't make much of an impact, both defensively or attacking-wise. It now remains to be seen if the Parisiens can indeed work out something incredible at the Parc des Princes in the 2nd leg match on March 6.

Alves' wife, the stunning Joana Sanz, meanwhile have left fans go absolutely crazy with some of the photos she shared on Instagram donning a black bikini, on the eve of the match.

Coinciding with Valentine's Day 2018, the photos unfortunately didn't come as a good luck charm to PSG or Alves himself. It was one of those big defeats against Real Madrid that the 34-year-old might have faced not very frequently as a Barcelona player.

Alves and Joana secretly got married last year in Ibiza, as per reports. Brunette bombshell Joana is a Spanish model who has appeared as the face for high-profile brands like Jimmy Choo and has also featured in top fashion magazines like Elle.

The couple had started dating in 2015.

Despite losing the first leg match to Real Madrid, PSG have that crucial away goal advantage. Alves has sounded a caution to the Los Blancos already after Wednesday's match.

"We competed well, but we were too intermittent and at the Bernabeu that is very expensive," Alves told reporters post-match, as quoted by Marca. "In this stadium, you cannot rest on your laurels because, if you do, look at what happens.

"Now, if Real Madrid want to go through to the next round, they will have to play very well in Paris. The press are going to sell things. Talking about being favourites against Real Madrid at home is a bit difficult."