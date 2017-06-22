One of the most solid full-backs in football at the moment, Dani Alves, is set to be released by Italian giants Juventus, possibly by the end of this week. The Brazilian has received utmost interest from the Premier League, with Manchester United and Manchester City running behind his signature.

We had reported that Manchester United could make a shock move for the former Barcelona hotshot, but only recently, with the former Benfica teammate of Victor Lindelof, Nelson Semedo, getting high attention from United, we feel Jose Mourinho might not be that keen on Alves currently.

"Last hours in the paradise" #losnaranjitos?? #goodcrazyinthahouse?? #goodvibesalways? #ilovethisplace??‍♂️ A post shared by DanialvesD2 My Twitter (@danialves23) on Jun 10, 2017 at 6:24am PDT

Things, however, can change every minute, just like Cristiano Ronaldo's reported claim to return to the Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester City looking for a major right-back star

Manchester City, meanwhile, are the numero uno suitors for Alves at the moment. Pep Guardiola, who formerly managed the Brazil star at Barcelona, is reportedly doing everything possible to have him aboard the Citizens this season.

The 2013-14 English Premier League champions recently released the experienced right-backs, Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta. Therefore, the right-back position is one Guardiola will be looking to bolster ahead of the main 2017-18 football season.

Enter the dark horses Tottenham Hotspur

Amidst all this, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur could steal all the glory and rope in Dani Alves, shocking many.

It is learnt that England right-back Kyle Walker is also a wanted man by Guardiola at Manchester City. Fresh reports have come in that Pochettino could make a big move for Alves now that Walker's possible departure from Spurs looms.

There are two big questions arising now: