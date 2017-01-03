Aamir Khan starrer Dangal has made some serious money at the worldwide box office and in the process broke the records set by his previous releases – PK and Dhoom 3.

Dangal, given the hype it has managed to generate prior to its release, was expected to start with a bang. The opening day lived up to the expectations garnering Rs 29.78 crore nett at the Indian box office. Though the film broke the record of PK, it stopped short of crossing the mark set by Dhoom 3. Dangal is the second biggest opener for Aamir Khan till date.

However, Dangal's collection took a giant leap on the second and third day. Since then, the movie has been on a roll smashing records set by earlier movies of Aamir.

We bring you 5 big records of PK and Dhoom 3 broken by Dangal:

PK's opening weekend collection

PK collected Rs 95.41 crore nett in domestic market and US$7.9 million in the international market in the opening weekend. Dangal has beaten both the records and collected Rs 107.01 crore nett in the domestic market and raked in US$ 18 million by the eighth day.

Highest grosser in domestic market in the first week

Dhoom 3 collected Rs 188.99 crore nett at the Indian box office in the first week- highest collection for an Aamir film in the domestic market in the opening week before Dangal. Dangal has collected Rs 197.53 crore nett at the domestic box office and broke the opening week record of Dhoom 3.

Highest worldwide gross collection in opening week

Dhoom 3 grossed Rs 359.5 crore at the worldwide box office in its opening week. Dangal set a new record by collecting Rs 386 crore gross at the global box office in the first week.

Aamir Khan's highest grosser in domestic market in two weeks

PK, which held the above-mentioned record collected Rs 278.87 crore nett (Rs 394 crore gross) at the Indian box office in two weeks. Dangal has beaten the record by collecting Rs 284.69 crore nett (Rs 395.40 crore gross).

Dhoom 3's Life time collection record in domestic and global markets

Dhoom 3 has collected Rs 284.27 crore nett in domestic market and Rs 540 crore gross in the global market so far. It was the second highest grossing film for Aamir Khan. Dangal has smashed both these records in just 11 days. It has brought in Rs 284.69 crore nett from the domestic market and approximately Rs 545 crore from the global markets in 11 days.