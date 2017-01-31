Dangal has broken all records at the domestic box office, and created waves in the overseas market as well. The wrestling drama, starring Aamir Khan, has crossed the Rs 200 crore gross mark in the overseas market.

Dangal box office collection: Aamir's film sets new record; crosses Rs 385 crore mark

Until January 29 (its 38th day), the film had collected Rs 202.88 crore (gross) at the overseas market. "#Dangal nears $ 30 mn... OVERSEAS - Till 29 Jan: $ 29.83 million [₹ 202.88 cr]...USA-Canada: $ 12.31 mn UAE-GCC: $ 8.67 mn UK: $ 4.08 mn," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

In North America alone, the film has grossed Rs 83.71 crore (approximately) until now. With this, Dangal has emerged as the all-time highest grosser at the North America box office. The movie is also the highest opening weekend grosser and the highest opening week grosser at the North America box office.

Meanwhile, at the Indian box office, Aamir's movie continues to mint money. After having enjoyed a fabulous four-week run at the domestic box office, the film is still running at theatres despite new big releases like Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil. Dangal has collected Rs 385.06 crore net in six weeks of its run.

Its domestic gross total is Rs 534 crore. The worldwide box office collection of Dangal now stands at Rs 737.7 crore (gross).