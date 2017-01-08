Aamir Khan's Dangal has emerged as one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters with its worldwide box office collection surpassing the lifetime collection of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan.

Dangal completed 16 days at the box office on Saturday, with good turn outs both at the domestic market and overseas. After beating Salman Khan's Sultan, Dangal has now crossed the lifetime worldwide earning of Bajrangi Bhaijaan as well.

The Aamir-starrer has become the second highest grossing Hindi movie of all time, PK still being on top at the worldwide box office. Having released in 5,000 screens across the globe, Dangal collected Rs 10.80 crore nett on Saturday, taking its 16-day nett domestic collection to Rs 330.96 crore. Its gross Indian box office collection stands at Rs 459.67 crore.

On the other side, performing excellently in foreign countries, Dangal collected Rs 174.36 crore at overseas market. Thus, the 16-day worldwide gross collection of Dangal is Rs 634.03 crore. While the lifetime worldwide gross earning of Sultan is Rs 584 crore, that of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Rs 626 crore. Also, the Aamir-starrer has become the highest grossing Hindi movie at Australia and North America box office.

Having beaten all other Hindi movies at the worldwide box office, Dangal is now eyeing to surpass the record of PK. Dangal is likely to beat PK at the domestic market on Sunday and become the highest grossing Hindi movie ever at Indian box office. However, PK is still on top at the worldwide market with a collection of Rs 792 crore. It will be interesting to see if Dangal can beat this figure in the coming days.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal features Aamir, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Suhani Bhatnagar and Sakshi Tanwar among others.