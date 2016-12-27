Aamir Khan's Dangal has been having a wonderful run at the box office with record collections in both domestic as well as overseas market. While the nett Indian box office collection of Dangal crossed Rs 100 crore by the end of Sunday, the movie's worldwide earning surpassed Rs 200 crore by the end of its first weekend.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016 with its collection registering new records. The total nett domestic collection of the film stood at Rs 106.95 crore on its 3rd day and the gross earning of the film on Sunday remained Rs 148.54 crore.

On the other side, the film has been performing brilliantly in international circuits as well. Dangal collected over Rs 60 crore in the overseas market in just 3 days. The sports biopic performed best in UAE-GCC in the overseas market.

"#Dangal has a PHENOMENAL run in the international markets. Grosses close to $9 million in its opening weekend itself," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. "#Dangal – OVERSEAS- Till Sun: $9 million [Rs 60.99 cr]. Some screens yet to report. Best in UAE-GCC [$2.78 MN] AND N Amrecia [approx $4 mn]," he tweeted.

Thus the worldwide gross collection of Dangal stood at Rs 209.54 crore by the end of its first weekend. It has become one of those rare Bollywood films whose domestic collection crossed Rs 100 crore and worldwide earning went over the Rs 200 crore mark simultaneously.

Dangal has become Aamir's fifth movie to enter Rs 100 crore club at the Indian box office. However, considering the strong word of mouth and its current pace at the box office, Dangal is likely to break several records in coming days.

The film is a biopic on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters – Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari.