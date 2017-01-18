Dangal continues to mint money at the Indian as well as overseas box office four weeks into its release. And the business of Aamir Khan-starrer remained unaffected by OK Jaanu, which was released last week.

Dangal has collected Rs 1.27crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday (day 26), taking the total collection to Rs 372.75 crore net at the domestic market. "#Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr, Tue 1.27 cr. Total: ₹ 372.75 cr. India biz. ATBB," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

With this, the domestic gross total of Nitesh Tiwari directorial stands at Rs 520.07crore (approximately). The film is the highest domestic grosser of all time, surpassing Aamir's PK, which had collected Rs 489 crore domestic gross lifetime.

On the other hand, OK Jaanu, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, raked in Rs 4.82 crore on Sunday (day 3) and its three day collection now stands at Rs13.80 crore net at the Indian box office.

After a slow start, OK Jaanu has been witnessing further drop in its collection from day 2. As per early estimates, OK Jaanu has collected Rs1.2 crore on Tuesday (day 5). Its total domestic business now stands at Rs15.75 crore net at Indian box office.

The weak storyline of OKJanu and negative word-of-mouth didn't help matters either. Besides, the movie clashed with the unstoppable Dangal and Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel's xXx:Return of Xander Cage- which hit the screens a day after OK Jaanu's release.