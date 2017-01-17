The Shaad Ali directorial, OK Jaanu, had an average opening last week. On the other hand, Aamir Khan's Dangal continued its wonderful run at the box office.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's love story failed to win over the viewers. On its 4th day, the film only managed to earn Rs 1.95 crore. The movie is yet to cross Rs 20 crore mark till now. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the collection, saying: "#OkJaanu is weak... Slumps on Mon... Fri 4.08 cr, Sat 4.90 cr, Sun 4.82 cr, Mon 1.95 cr. Total: ₹ 15.75 cr. India biz."

Aamir is still winning hearts with his film Dangal. Of late, the movie crossed another milestone by raking in Rs 100 crore from Mumbai city circuit alone. Taran tweeted: #Dangal [Week 4] Fri 1.94 cr, Sat 4.06 cr, Sun 4.24 cr, Mon 1.37 cr. Total: ₹ 371.48 cr... Crosses ₹ 100 cr in Mumbai circuit alone. SUPERB!"

OK Jaanu failed to bring Dangal's run to a halt. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is still ruling the box office, while Shaad Ali's flick is doing average business. OK Jaanu is a remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil movie, OK Kanmani and thus, on account of the latter's success, people had a lot of expectations from Aditya-Shraddha's film.

However, OK Jaanu had to compete with Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Haraamkhor and Deepika Padukone's xXx: Return of Xander Cage at the box office.

Meanwhile, Dangal is in news due to young Geeta, Zaira Wasim's, controversy. It all started when Zaira posted a shocking open letter on her social media page- which was deleted later- apologising for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris through her work.