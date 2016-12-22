Aamir Khan's much-awaited Hindi movie Dangal has opened to good response at the US box office, but the film has failed to beat the collection records of Baahubali: The Beginning and PK.

Aamir Khan is one of the most popular Bollywood actors in the US and his recent releases hold all the big records in the country. Distributors of his latest outing Dangal made a grand arrangement for its release in the country in a bid to cash on his craze during this Christmas festival. They booked a record number of theatres for its screening in the country.

PK, which was released in around 280 screens in the US, was the biggest release for Aamir Khan. Now, Dangal has beaten this record with its screen count crossing 330. It has also become the all-time biggest Bollywood release in the country, beating the record of Ranveer Singh's Bajirao Mastani, which was holding the title for its screen count surpassing 300.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directed biographical sports drama, which had a decent advance booking, premiered in the US on Wednesday and registered very good response everywhere. The Aamir Khan-starrer ran to packed houses in some centres across the country. Dangal has made a good collection at the US box office on the first day.

Dangal has collected $282,280 at the US box office on the first day. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Dangal [released in USA-Canada on Wed] embarks on a FLYING START... USA: $ 282,280 Canada: $ 42,816 Total: $ 325,096 [₹ 2.21 cr] @Rentrak."

Aamir Khan's last outing PK was the biggest opener Indian film at the US box office with its collection of $1 million. Later in 2015, SS Rajamouli's Bahubali: the Beginning shattered this record by grossing $1,010,550 from the premiere shows in the US. Dangal was expected to smash both the records and become the biggest Indian opener in the country. But the film has apparently fallen back with a huge margin.