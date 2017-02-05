Aamir Khan's Dangal has become the highest grosser of 2016 and the team had thrown a star-studded success bash on January 4 to celebrate the success. Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma, Karan Johar and Aditya Roy Kapur were among severalcelebrities who attended the party.

The film has broken several records, including those of Salman Khan's Sultan and Aamir's previous blockbusters. The domestic gross collection of Dangal has surpassed Rs 500 crore and the worldwide gross collection has crossed Rs 700 crore.

Besides the film's cast including Aamir, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, Rekha, Preity Zinta, Lara Dutta, Dia Mirza, Tusshar Kapoor, Jitendra, Mira Rajput and many other Bollywood stars also turned up at the event. Shahid came with wife Mira while Aamir's daughter Ira Khan was also present. Kapil, who once said that he wanted Aamir to appear on his show – The Kapil Sharma Show – was seen. However, Aamir's dear friend Sunny Leone and the other two of the Khan troika – Salman and Shah Rukh – gave it a miss.

Check out the slideshow to see the pictures of celebs who attended Dangal's success bash: