Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal is unstoppable as it is still witnessing a wonderful run at the box office in both domestic and international market. The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial has now crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the overseas box office on its 31st day.

"#Dangal crosses ₹ 200 cr internationally... OVERSEAS - Till 22 Jan: $ 29.43 million [₹ 200.65 cr]... FABULOUS!" trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The movie is the highest grossing Bollywood film of all times. The only record it needs to break is of worldwide gross collection. PK is at the top, but it won't take much time for Dangal to reach that point.

At present, Dangal has crossed Rs 200 crore mark overseas and Rs 700 crore mark in the worldwide gross collection. In India, the movie has earned Rs 381.05 crore nett and Rs 529.24 crore gross. After seeing a wonderful run at the box office for a month, will it continue the hype even after Raees and Kaabil hit the theatres?

It looks like Dangal will face some competition in the market this week. Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil are going to be released on January 25 and surely are going to rule the box office now.

Let's take a look at the break up of Dangal's box office collection of a few international markets: