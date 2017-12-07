Aamir Khan's wrestling drama Dangal, based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his two wrestler daughters Geeta and Babita, was unanimously chosen the Best Asian Film at the seventh Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards on Wednesday (December 6).

And Sakshi Tanwar, who played the role of Aamir Khan's onscreen wife in Dangal, received a warm hug from Hollywood star Russell Crowe, the chairman of the jury, who proudly took the stage to present the Best Asian Film award.

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi, who served as one of the jury members, took to Twitter to laud the films team.

"Dangal wins Best Asian Film at AACTA. Congratulations Team Dangal. With Russel Crowe chairman of the jury. It was a unanimous decision," wrote Azmi, alongside a selfie with the Oscar-winning actor.

DANGAL wins Best Asian Film at AACTA. Congratulations Team Dangal. With Russel Crowe Chairman of the jury. It was a unanimous decision ?? pic.twitter.com/xXfixEgT0R — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) December 6, 2017

Russell Crowe also took to Twitter to express his joy to announce Dangal as winner among 9 nominees and called it as a beautiful and empowering film.

A huge task being the Grand Jury President for the inaugural @AACTA Asian film award. 9 amazing nominees. Such an honour to be on the stage tonight announcing the Indian film #Dangal as the winner . A beautiful & empowering film, see it !! — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) December 6, 2017

The Nitesh Kumar-directed sports drama was based on the life of Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat and his daughters. The film starred Aamir Khan as Phogat with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra played the professional wrestlers Geeta and Babita.

Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar portrayed the younger version of the Phogat sisters in the film with Sakshi Tanwar as their mother.

Besides "Dangal", "Pink" and Marathi film "Kasav: Turtle" were among the nine films which were nominated for the inaugural AACTA Best Asian Film award.

Actor Anupam Kher also served as a jury member on the panel.

The AACTA Awards ceremony took place in Sydney.

