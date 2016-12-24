Aamir Khan seems to have a big winner in hand as his latest movie Dangal has been received well by the audience and critics. In fact, celebs from Kollywood too are in awe of the movie, which has been dubbed into Tamil and Telugu languages.

It is a biographical sports drama film based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat. The story of the movie is about the journey of Aamir Khan, who trains his girls to become professional wrestlers. The message-oriented strong content matched by electrifying performance of the actor has taken the audience by storm.

Many big names from Tamil films have supported the movie on Twitter and hailed Aamir Khan for coming out with a fantastic movie. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth is also impressed by the flick. Below, we bring to you their comments on the flick:

SJ Suryah: If u r an INDIAN , pls do watch DANGAL ..... hats off to Amir khan and team .... Jai hind sjs

RAAI LAXMI: Big bow to @aamir_khan for giving us such a beautiful film was shaken N touched thru the filmamazing performance by the cast #Dangal

#Dangal is one of the best film I must have watched in a longest time ! Brilliant!!! Can watch it multiple times ! Cried so much !superb

Lingusamy: #Dangal - Excellent movie. Completely moved & its a movie you wish to enjoy with your family. Congrats @aamir_khan ji @utvfilms & team

Rajsekarpandian: #Dangal Overwhelming experience @aamir_khan sir what a great film!! Truly Inspired.. @Suriya_offl @2D_ENTPVTLTD

Khushbusundar: National awards..here comes #DANGAL n @aamir_khan with his team..

Caarthick Raju: #dangal is a beautiful experience not to b missed at any costCinema at its best@aamir_khan sir n 4 girls deserve all awards n accolades

Vijay Venkataramanan: #Dangal is pitched to perfection. Not a false note in the film. Superbly written, acted, shot, cut. Literally gets you up on your feet!

#Dangal shows good filmmaking is about solid detailing & utter simplicity in storytelling. Form is at its best when it is invisible.