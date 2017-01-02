Power star Pawan Kalyan has rave reviews for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari, other cast and crew of Dangal, which he calls a peerless, matchless and outstanding biopic.
Several Telugu actors, directors, producers, other artistes and technicians have already watched Dangal and praised the film unit. There is nothing surprising about it as they are used to it in the past. However, Pawan Kalyan watches only the good films from other languages and seldom praises or talks about in public, especially on Twitter, which he is using these days to attack the Narendra Modi government.
Pawan Kalyan's fans were in for a big surprise on Sunday, when the favourite actor started talking about Dangal on his Twitter account. In a series of posts, the power star heaped praises upon Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari, other cast and crew of the film for their work. He said that India should be proud of the movie.
My wholehearted congratulations to 'Sri Amir Khan & team' on the success of their peerless, matchless, and outstanding Biopic 'DANGAL'. I had seen it a day back and felt my conscience would choke me if don't express what I feel. 'Sri Amir Khan' with his sublime performance; he has captured the hearts of millions across the Globe," the No 1 actor of Tollywood tweeted on Sunday.
"Our country should take pride; to have a such a wonderful actor and a captivating story teller in him in our times. My best wishes to the Brilliant cast, crew and to Director 'Sri.Nitesh Tiwari' Who has executed the film in an engrossing and soul-stirring manner."
"And my special appreciation to the lead actors 'Zaira Wasim', 'Fatima Sana Shaikh', who acted as Gita Photgat (Jr&Sr) & 'Sugabni Bhatnagar', 'Sanya Malhotra' as Babita Phogat (Jr&Sr) Dangal reminds all of us to recognise and work towards the much-needed women empowerment which deeply lacks in our country. Jai Hind!" he added.
