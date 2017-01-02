Power star Pawan Kalyan has rave reviews for Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari, other cast and crew of Dangal, which he calls a peerless, matchless and outstanding biopic.

Several Telugu actors, directors, producers, other artistes and technicians have already watched Dangal and praised the film unit. There is nothing surprising about it as they are used to it in the past. However, Pawan Kalyan watches only the good films from other languages and seldom praises or talks about in public, especially on Twitter, which he is using these days to attack the Narendra Modi government.

Pawan Kalyan's fans were in for a big surprise on Sunday, when the favourite actor started talking about Dangal on his Twitter account. In a series of posts, the power star heaped praises upon Aamir Khan and director Nitesh Tiwari, other cast and crew of the film for their work. He said that India should be proud of the movie.