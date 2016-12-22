Director Nitesh Tiwari's Bollywood movie Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, has received rave reviews from the audience across the globe.

Dangal is a biographical sports drama film, which is based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, who taught wrestling to his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, who went on to win at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Geeta won the gold medal (55 kg) and her sister Babita Kumari won the silver (51 kg).

Besides direction, Nitesh Tiwari has also written story and screenplay for Dangal in collaboration with Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain and Nikhil Mehrotra. His brilliant scripting and direction are the highlights of the movie. Aamir Khan's physical transformation and performance, Sakshi, Fatima and Sanya's acting skills are also among the highlights of the film, say the audience.

Dangal has got superb production values and Pritham's songs and background score, Sethu Sriram's cinematography and brilliant choreography of fights are the attractions on the technical front, add the audience. We bring to you some viewers' response on the movie posted on Twitter. Here is the live update of Dangal movie review by audience.

KRK ‏@kamaalrkhan

It's interval and #Dangal is a brilliant and emotional film. It's a 100% multiplex audience film. #Dangal is a beautiful film which will inspire millions of the girls in Asia. It will educate ppl who don't consider girls equal to boys. #Dangal is not a 100% commercial film but it's very niche n arty type film which will do good at multiplexes n average at single screens.

Kaushik LM ‏@LMKMovieManiac

#Dangal - FANTASTIC.. MUST WATCH!! @aamir_khan delivers another classic for the masses. ATBB waiting. Emotional sports drama. True story #Dangal - Has some mindblowing wrestling scenes - so intense, real The 4 girls (playing Geeta, Babita) deserve all the Awards #Dangal -Can't imagine anyone but @aamir_khan for this role(4 looks). Single-minded focus as the coach of his girls. Climax emotion is fab #Dangal -You wont forget the cheerful cousin character too. Lovely cast. @aamir_khan lets all take the spotlight. Such a selfless Superstar #Sultan is more about the #Salman mass persona with max commercial elements. In #Dangal, Plot is King & #Aamir delivers just what's needed!

Faridoon Shahryar ‏@iFaridoon

#Dangal Fatima Sana Shaikh n Zaira Wasim deliver 2 of d best performances of 2016.They not only Excel as wrestlers,both r brilliant actors #Dangal Zaira is a powerhouse performer.At such a young age,she has masterly control on so many diff emotions n she Is a ferocious #Dangal winner!! Fatima is fierce,arrogant,stoic,susceptible to temptations.. In other words a total package.. Also a really powerful wrestler #Dangal Aamir is Incredible.Physical transformation earns u immense respect.He's comfortable being fat n father 2 grow up daughters.#Dangal Aamir's silences talk loudly.His body language is assertive n he surprises consistently.He also brings in rare sensitivity too #Dangal Aparshakti Khurrana is a revelation.He acts like a seasoned performer.His comic timing is spot on.He shall go places post #Dangal Sakshi Tanwar excels in whatever she does.Her confrontation scenes with Aamir r wonderful. #Dangal Hats off 2 d writingteam of Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Shreyas Jain,Piyush Gupta.It must hav been 1 hell of a task.#Dangal is a Big Win If u wish 2 watch a suprbly entrtaining film that's high on emotional family drama n makes u feel like a proud Indian,do NOT miss #Dangal

Narayanan ‏@narayananrl

#Dangal - Bollywood's #IrudhiSutturu. Here dad plays d role of coach.Outstanding 1st half.Gud 2nd half.AamirKhan ends 2016 on high note. #Dangal - @aamir_khan plays role f strict father well.Hooks audience towards him.Child actors were outstanding.Music,BGM,dialogues are good. #Dangal has lot f similarities wth IrudhiSutturu.National Coaches in sports film r always shown in bad light.In future,shld break this jinx. #Dangal - Tells importance f women sport.Lot f good messages thrownin the film.Kudos to team for making it engaging. #Dangal - Tells imp msg that a player should play the game in his/her natural way to win it.Good dialogue f comparing styles f Dravid&Sehwag

Asad ‏@asadshan

Watched #Dangal and its brilliance & beauty is in its earthiness. Every second emotes & I felt like I was watching lagaan again - Brilliant

Vinod Bishnoii ‏@vinodbishnoii

#Dangal should be nominated for Oscar's Words wud be less to describe what an awesome movie it is, @aamir_khan the champion#dangalreview

अमिताभ भट्टाचार्य ‏@MainAmitabh

Whoever saw #Dangal including me, felt awestruck! Words will fall short for a masterpiece by Mr. Perfectionist @aamir_khan & Nitish sir.

Saurabh Singh ‏@SyncreticSau

What a terrific watch , complete entertainer well made and totally worth watching first day @DangalTheFilm #Epic #Lovedit What an amazing work by the entire cast specially t girls &@aamir_khan , kudos to the captain of the ship director @niteshtiwari22 #Dangal Every parents who strived hard to make their children shine can so much relate to Dangal . Such an emotional saga #Dangal @DangalTheFilm Salute to the impeccable choice of movies made by @aamir_khan , no wonder he rules the Boxoffice #Dangal is no exception #lovedit. The strength and Agilty required for #wrestling is beyond imagination. Much respect to the players & thanks to #dangal for promoting it

Straight Talk ‏@Direct_Shooter

#Dangal is an epitome of blood pumping motivational story telling....Truly wishing this movie to go places in world cinema...Brilliant !! Movies are meant to entertain but #Dangal will lift the attitude of each and every viewer who watches it. Hands down, Amir Khan is a champion movie maker of present times. Knows how to pick a winning team and play the game in top form. #Dangal Though parallels can be drawn to Chak De and Sultan, the core content of #Dangal stands strong on its own creative capacity.

Arjun Bardhan ‏@arjunidiot

Really enjoyed #Dangal. Engaging, measured, empowering and motivating. Terrific casting and exceptional performances. Aamir Khan is so good in #Dangal. But what surprised me are the girls. And the fight sequences are so well choreographed, raw and real.

Dangal ‏@rocking_n

Firstly, thanks to Mahavir Singh Phogat, @geeta_phogat and @BabitaPhogat for inspiring us #Dangal Mixed with some drama, thoroughly gripping and engaging. The girls have done a great job #Dangal Team of Dangal thanks for bringing the story to light for people like me who do not know this inspiring story #Dangal

Parampara ‏@cinemawaali