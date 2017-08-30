After dominating the box office in India and China, Aamir Khan starrer Dangal hit screens in Hong Kong recently.

The film has completed five days and has already taken the Hong Kong box office by storm. After opening on a good note on Thursday (Rs 0.54 crore), Dangal witnessed a growth over the next few days with a collection of Rs 0.69 crore, Rs 1.37 crore and Rs 1.37 crore on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, respectively, Bollywood Hungama reported.

Is 'Perfectionist' Aamir Khan spoiling Dangal's award parties?

However, its business on Monday dropped to Rs 0.68 crore but again saw a gush of Rs 0.68 crore coming in on Tuesday.

With this, the total box office collection of Dangal within Hong Kong market currently stands at Rs 5.68 crore or USD 904K.

Given that the sports drama has been well accepted by the Hong Kong audience, the positive word of mouth is expected to escalate its business, collecting over USD 1 million mark in the next seven days or so.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal did a fabulous business at the China box office and turned out to be highest grossing Bollywood movie ever in overseas market.

Meanwhile, the overall box office collection of Dangal in global market stands at Rs 1,888.4 crore gross. While fans were disappointed with the film failing to cross Rs 2,000 crore mark in worldwide box office, it seems with the amazing response the movie has been garnering in Hong Kong, it will be able to achieve the milestone.