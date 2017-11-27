Sanya, who recently choreographed a song titled Sexy Baliye in Secret Superstar starring Aamir Khan left us all in splits with the cheap yet amazing moves.

And now, she is raising the temperature high with those sexy moves in the latest dance video on her social media handle. They are dancing to Rihanna's song. She captioned it as: "Saturday night doing what I love doing the most! Sigh!

Saturday night doing what I love doing the most! Sigh! Attended a dance class after 4 year. Thank you @donny.allstars and @shazebsheikh for the lovely workshop. Choreography by @donny.allstars ?#yesthatsfatimainredtop A post shared by Sanya Malhotra (@sanyamalhotra_) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:31am PST

Guess who was accompanying her in red top? Yes, that's Fatima. What impressive dance girls!

On the professional front, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be seen in YRF's Thugs of Hindostan which also stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. Looks of the same were shared where the actress looked completely different with a rustic and raw appearance.

And as per the recent reports, Ayushmann Khurrana has signed the next film and it is with the Dangal girl – Sanya Malhotra.The film is all set to go on floors from early 2018.

Apart from this, Sanya will also be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the film will be directed by Ritesh Batra.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui had said, "Sanya has a terrific role in Ritesh Batra's film, currently I can't reveal much about the film except that it will be totally a different film from the previous one of Ritesh Batra's The Lunchbox. We had started the shooting from 4th October."