Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's Dangal has received a thunderous response at the Indian box office on its opening day. It is set to beat the first-day collection record of Salman Khan's Sultan.

Aamir Khan is making his comeback to big screen with Dangal two years after the release of PK. That is why Dangal has created a lot of curiosity among film goers. Adding to this are its story and promos, which garnered huge attention for the movie. The makers also ensured the film got good publicity.

Dangal was released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in over 4,300 cinema halls across the domestic market today. The movie hit the screens in the key international markets two days ahead of its Indian release. The makers had its special screenings for critics and celebrities before its release. The film garnered extremely positive verdict from the foreign audience, critics and celebrities.

Strong word of mouth boosted its advance booking with Dangal registering over 60 percent booking for its opening day. Trade experts predicted that the movie would start with a bang. As predicted, the film has received an earth-shattering response with its average occupancy crossing 80 percent in the morning shows on Friday. It ran to packed houses in several centres in the domestic market.

Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Let's begin the day with some heartening news... #Dangal morning shows open to packed houses... Respite for the industry, finally! #Dangal advance booking is TERRIFIC... Armed with TREMENDOUS critical acclaim + AWESOME word of mouth, this movie will be a game changer!"

Komal Nahta, another popular trade analyst from B-Town, also tweeted: "#Dangal off to grand start. History about to be written at box-office. Indications r it will be biggest blockbuster of Indian Cinema so far."

The Aamir Khan-starrer has got a positive talk from the audience, who watched it in the morning shows. The positive word of mouth is expected to take its collection upwards in the later shows. As per early trends, Dangal is likely to collect over Rs 30 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day.

Aamir Khan's 2013 release Dhoom 3 collected Rs 36.22 crore nett at the Indian box office on the first day and it has been the biggest opener for Mr Perfectionist. But his 2014 release PK, which collected Rs 26.63 crore nett, had failed to beat this record. However, early trends show that Dangal will shatter the records of PK, but it should be seen whether it would overtake the benchmark set by Dhoom 3.

Meanwhile, it is Sultan which remains the biggest Bollywood opener of 2016 with its first-day nett collection Rs 36.54 crore, while MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Fan landed at the second and third places with their collections of Rs 21.30 crore and Rs 19.20 crore, respectively. Dangal will surely beat the records of MS Dhoni's biopic and Shah Rukh Khan's film, but it remains to be seen whether it tops the list, beating Sultan.