Aamir Khan, who didn't have a release last year, is set to entertain with his much awaited flick, Dangal. The film is expected to have a good opening at the Indian box office on December 23, but one can't say whether it will break the record of Salman Khan's Sultan or not.

Sultan and Dangal have been compared since the beginning. While Sultan earned Rs 36.54 crore on its opening day, it is expected that Dangal will bring around Rs 25 crore on its first day. Also, demonetisation might affect the box office collection of the Aamir-starrer.

"Dangal has everything going for it to go past Rs 25 crore on its opening day. Yes, demonetisation factor is a reality that you can't escape from. That would impact the collections at single screens for sure," DNA quoted a trade expert as saying. "It could in fact change the equation a little as well. However, multiplex business would be huge enough to still let Dangal gather good speed over the weekend," the expert added.

Aamir's film has already created a positive buzz, which has helped the hype around the movie. Dangal is expected to create records as it is a Christmas release and no other big banner movie is releasing along with it. The actor's movies generally do well at the box office.

Most of the Aamir's films start slow, but break records later. PK, Dhoom 3 and 3 Idiots are a few films that have ruled the box office in the past. Though Dangal's earnings will be compared to Sultan's, both the movies are different from each other.

Here is what celebs have to say about Aamir Khan's Dangal

While Sultan was a love story, Dangal is based on the life of ace wrestler Mahavir Phogat (played by Aamir) and his daughters, Geeta and Babita. It is about Mahavir's journey and how he trained his daughters who went on to become world class wrestling champions.

While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra will play the characters of his daughters, Sakshi Tanwar plays their mother's role. The special screening of the film was recently held in Mumbai and several celebs and critics have praised the film. It shows that Dangal will have a good opening at the box office and will do well for the following weeks too.