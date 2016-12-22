The year 2016 will end on a good note for Bollywood box office, thanks to the release of Aamir Khan's Dangal. The biographical drama, starring Aamir in the lead role, is set for a massive opening day box office record on Friday.

After a dull period at the box office due to demonetisation, Dangal is set to bring a major relief to trade experts, experts and distributors. The advance booking for its opening day and opening weekend run has received overwhelming response across India.

As expected, the advance booking status of Aamir's Dangal varies between almost full to housefull at both multiplexes and single screens. Comparing the data from across the country, Pune circuit has recorded a good response, followed by Mumbai, National Capital Region (NCR), and other metro cities.

In Mumbai, the ticket sales status ranges from available to almost full to sold out. Not only opening day, but the opening weekend pre-booking status also has a similar status. The situation is similar in Pune, where most of the opening day tickets have already been sold out.

In the NCR, the response is a bit lower than Mumbai and Pune, but it is expected to pick by the end of the day. Advance booking in Bengaluru circuit is also good and so is the response in Mysuru (Mysore).

These advance booking reports are expected to show an upward trend by the end of the day, as the reviews are positives and the pre-release word of mouth is strong. Critics, journalists and celebrities have praised the movie calling it the best film of 2016. But it remains to be seen whether the film will be able to translate the positive hype and reviews into good box office figures and emerge as the biggest opening day grosser.

Dangal is a biographical drama based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and the struggle his daughters – Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat – face to win a gold medal for India. Aamir plays the role of Mahavir Singh, while Fatima Sana Shaikh plays the role of Geeta and Sanya Malhotra plays the role of Babita. Sakshi Tanwar plays the role of Aamir's wife in the film.