Aamir Khan's Dangal, which is on a record-breaking spree, has become the second highest grossing Hindi film after Aamir's PK.

Dangal 13-day box office collection: Aamir Khan's film crosses Rs 300 crore mark

It collected Rs 6.66 crore at the Indian box office on Friday (15th day), thereby taking its total collection to Rs 320.16 crore net at the domestic market. "#Dangal all set to cross #BajrangiBhaijaan *lifetime biz* today [Sat]... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr. Total: ₹ 320.16 cr. India biz. ATBB," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film requires another Rs 0.18 crore to surpass the lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan (the second highest grosser). Bajrangi Bhaijaan did a business of Rs 320.34 crore net at the Indian box office and as you read the story, Dangal may have already collected the required amount from the first few shows on Saturday (16th day) becoming the second highest grosser.

Considering the pace at which the film is making money at the box office, it is likely to cross the lifetime collection of Aamir's PK, which earned Rs 340 crore net at the Indian box office, and emerge as the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Meanwhile, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2016, beating Salman's Sultan, which made Rs 300.45 crore net at the domestic box office. Until now, Dangal has broken several Bollywood film records. It is the first film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic market in just 13 days of its release.

In the overseas market too, Dangal remains unstoppable and has collected Rs 166.07 crore gross till Thursday (14th day).