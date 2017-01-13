Aamir Khan's Dangal broke all the box office records to become the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time in just 17 days of its release. The film is now set to become the first Bollywood film to cross the mark of Rs 500 crore gross domestic earning.

Dangal collected Rs 2.97crore on its 21st day and with this, the film did a business of Rs 46.35 crore in Week 3. Its total Indian box office collection now stands at Rs 359.87 crore net while the domestic gross total stands at Rs 499.79 crore. "#Dangal [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr, Wed 3.21 cr, Thu 2.97 cr. Total: ₹ 359.87 cr. ATBB," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It requires another Rs 0.21 crore to cross the mark of Rs 500 crore domestic gross earning. And as you read the story, Dangal may have already achieved the mark, from the morning shows of Day 22 (Friday, January 13 ).

Dangal surpassed the domestic gross total of Salman Khan's Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Aamir's PK, which did a lifetime business of Rs 420.65 crore, 432.46 crore and Rs 489 crore gross in the domestic market, respectively.

Besides becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the mark of Rs 500 crore domestic gross earning, Dangal has created a few more new records and has set the bar higher for new Bollywood films. In just two days of its release, the film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, and entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club on its third day. It crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just eight days and then became the fastest Bollywood film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark in 13 days.

The movie enjoyed a fabulous run for the first 10 days, taking full advantage of the Christmas holidays. The collection dropped from second week onwards, and the box office collection further declined in the third week.