Aamir Khan has once again displayed his popularity in Tamil Nadu with his latest venture, Dangal. The Bollywood star's film has made a record-breaking collection at the box office in the state, becoming the highest-grossing film featuring a Hindi actor.

Dangal, along with its Tamil version, received a grand welcome from viewers upon its release on December 23 in the state. Trade experts had expected the film to do well in Chennai, but they were amazed at the way people received the film in other parts of Tamil Nadu.

The dubbed version reached the B and C centres, and helped Dangal set the box office on fire. As a result, the Aamir Khan-starrer collected Rs 13 crore with a net income of Rs 9.65 crore in 10 days in Tamil Nadu. The film retained good viewership even on the following days, and that is being reflected in its collections.

The 40-day gross collection of Dangal, including that of its Tamil version, stands at about Rs 18 crore. This is the biggest sum for a film featuring a Bollywood star. In Chennai alone, the film has earned around Rs 5 crore.

The other big hits of Aamir Khan, such as like PK and Dhoom 3, had also made a wonderful collection at the Tamil Nadu box office. "For some reasons, Aamir Khan's films have repeatedly done good business in the state," Sreedhar Pillai, leading critics and trade expert, had told International Business Times, India, earlier while describing the popularity of the Bollywood icon in the state.

The other Bollywood movies that struck gold in the state in the recent years are Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, Salman Khan's Sultan, Happy New Year, Kriish 3, Dilwale, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Dangal is a biographical sports film, written and directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film is based on wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.