Dangal has hit another milestone as its collection has crossed Rs 385 crore mark at the Indian box office.

After a fabulous four-week run, Aamir Khan's film-- which is still running at theatres-- despite new big releases, has collected Rs 1.19 crore in its sixth week. Its total domestic box office collection now stands at Rs 385.07 crore net. The worldwide box office collection of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is Rs 716.07 crore (gross).

"#Dangal [Week 6] Fri 28 lacs, Sat 41 lacs, Sun 50 lacs. Weekend 6: ₹ 1.19 cr. Total: ₹ 385.06 cr. India biz. ATBB," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It is now the first Bollywood film to cross the mark and with this, Dangal has set the bar high for Bollywood films.

Now, it remains to be seen if the wrestling drama manages to enter the Rs 400 crore club at the domestic box office. Aamir's movies are known for setting benchmarks at the domestic box office. Mr Perfectionist's Ghajini was the first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 100 crore, while 3 Idiots was the first Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore and PK was the first to reach Rs 300 crore club.

However, crossing the Rs 400 crore mark seems tough considering Dangal has lost most of the screens to Shah Rukh Khan's Raees and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil, which are currently going strong at the theatres. Also, the box office collection of Dangal has dropped considerably.

Dangal is inspired by the real-life struggles of popular Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat, (played by Aamir) and his daughters Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Kumari (played by Sanya Malhotra), who fulfil their father's dream of winning gold medals for India.