Dangal actress Zaira Wasim, who played the role of young Geeta Phogat in Dangal, took issue with Vijay Goel, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, for dragging her name in a picture (a woman in hijaab) he posted on twitter.

Zaira Wasim controversy: Aamir Khan issues statement; urges people to leave her alone

On Friday, Goel posted a picture of him along with a painting of a woman in hijaab. He captioned it: "This painting tells a story similar to that of Zaira Wasim."

Zaira, who recently courted controversy for meeting Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, requested Goel not to connect her with such a depiction.

"Sir, with all respect to you, I feel I must disagree. I request you not to connect me to such a discourteous depiction. Women in hijab are beautiful and free. Moreover, the story depicted through this painting is not even remotely relevant to mine," read Zaira's tweet, the Times of India reported. Her tweet was later removed.

Minutes after her response, Goel clarified through another tweet that Zaira misinterpreted the picture and that he appreciated her work. "You have interpreted wrong. I appreciated your work and stated that evil and patriarchal notions must be discouraged. I'm afraid you still haven't understood. But I wish you all the very best and appreciate your work. Hope to meet & interact too," he tweeted.

Early this week, Zaira posted a shocking open letter on her social media pages apologising for hurting the sentiments of fellow Kashmiris through her work. Many Bollywood celebrities, including her on-screen father Aamir Khan and wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat came out to support her.