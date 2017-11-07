Fatima Sana Shaikh has managed to grab maximum eyeballs in Bollywood thanks to her hard work and dedication towards cinema. From playing Kamal Hasaan's cute little daughter in Chachi 420 (1997) to essaying the role of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, Fatima's journey in the Hindi film industry has been quite fascinating so far.

And the 25-year-old actress has now transformed herself into the goddess of beauty and elegance in a recent photoshoot which is enough to give many A-list actresses in the industry a good run for their money.

Take a look at the mesmerising pictures from the photoshoot:

Fatima, who is quite active on social media, took to her Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her recent live street photoshoot. Photographer Arjun Kamath left no stone unturned in bringing out the hidden beauty of Fatima in his photo series.

In this picture, Fatima is seen flaunting her million dollar smile as she bonds with a stranger over a cup of cutting chai (tea) on a street.

In another picture, Fatima strikes a pose for the camera in red and golden floral floor-length lehenga which she matched up with red coloured half designer blouse.

In one picture, Fatima catches the eye of the camera lens as she takes a walk on the street.

There is no doubt that she is the epitome of beauty and this picture speaks for itself where her eyes are doing the talking.

On the work front, Fatima will be seen sharing space with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in Yash Raj Films' upcoming project Thugs of Hindostan. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the movie is slated for 2018 release.