Aamir Khan's next Thugs of Hindostan has been in the news for a long time, mostly because of the leading actress of the film. While several names have surfaced for the role, the latest buzz is that Fatima Sana Shaikh of Dangal fame is being considered for the movie.

After Dangal, Aamir Khan's shocking transformation photo from Thugs of Hindostan leaked online

A Mid-Day report said that the Dangal actress might play one of the protagonists of the film. When the actress was contacted by Bollywood Life to confirm the report, she said that she would love to work with Aamir once again. "Of course I would love to. I would love to work with Aamir sir again in Thugs of Hindostan," Fatima said.

Earlier Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor's names were doing the rounds. But things didn't materialise and the makers are yet to lock the final lead actress. There were reports that television actress Mrunal Thakur had also taken a look test for the role.

The makers had earlier said that they were not very particular about casting an actress of a certain age, but were looking for the right actress, who would do justice to the role. "We want to cast the right actress, we are not concerned about young or old. We want to cast the right girl for the role. We are yet to zero in on the locations. We are still scouting, but most of it (shoot) will be in Mumbai," the Press Trust of India had earlier quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, Thugs of Hindostan is about pirates and their adventurous voyage. Rumour has it that the storyline of the film is quite fascinating and is on the lines of Pirates of the Caribbean. Directed by Vijay Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan also has Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role and is all set to release on Diwali 2018.