Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who impressed everyone with her portrayal of Geeta Phogat in her debut film, is apparently finding it difficult to bag projects in the Hindi film industry. According to reports, her closeness with Aamir Khan is being cited as the reason why production houses are hesitating offering work to the young star.

"Fatima (Sana Shaikh) is Aamir Khan's find. She has approached many production houses, but they all refuse to cast her saying that she is an Aamir Khan product. So she cannot find work beyond Aamir Khan films," a source was quoted as saying by Deccan Chronicle.

While Fatima is prepping hard for her role in Aamir's upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan, reports stated that the actress got the role because of Mr. Perfectionist's recommendations. And considering his rapport with YRF films, Fatima was finalised to play her part in the film.

Several reports also suggested that Fatima's closeness with Aamir was the only reason why she was cast in YRF's upcoming film. But it looks like the luck factor is not turning in favour of the talented actress in the industry and might get stuck with Aamir Khan's films only which release once in a year.

Meanwhile, Fatima, who is very active on social media, had recently shared a picture of the epic Mahabharata placed on a coffee table which made everyone wonder whether she was hinting at Aamir's dream project Mahabharata.

On the work front, Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh are currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan along with Amitabh Bachchan. For the first time, Aamir and Big B will be seen sharing the screen together in a film. The movie, which also stars Katrina Kaif in lead role, is slated to hit the theatres during Diwali 2018.