Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has finally responded to allegations levelled against him by Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari's real life coach, PR Sondhi. A few segments in the film Dangal had offended Sondhi and he was planning to take legal action.

Also read: Will Aamir Khan's Dangal face legal trouble?

The movie showed 2010 CWG Women's wrestling coach as a negative character. Sondhi was upset with the final scene in the movie as he said nothing like that happened in real life. The scene shows the coach locking Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir) in a room during the games due to which he is not able to cheer for his daughter.

When asked if such thing happened, Aamir told ANI: "No, he was not actually locked up in the room. Like in every biopic, some bit of fiction is added but the spirit of the story of Mahavir, Geeta and Babita is intact.

"There may be a few incidents here and there which may not have happened exactly that way but in essence it is their story," he added. On the other hand, Sondhi is still upset with the makers and actors and claimed that when Aamir talked to him about the film, he didn't mention about these fictional scenes.

Sondhi told ANI that if such an incident had occurred it would have been all over the news. "If something like that happened in reality, even though there was so much security, do you think the media would have been quiet?" the coach said.

Despite the issue, the Nitesh Tiwari-directorial is still seeing a good run at the box office in both India and overseas market. The domestic earning of Dangal is set to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark, while it has already surpassed Rs 100 crore mark in the international market.