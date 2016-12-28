Aamir Khan's Dangal seems to be unstoppable at the box office with its collection going strong even on the weekdays. The movie has been dominating the Indian box office from its first day and continued its dream run on Tuesday as well.

Dangal had collected Rs 29.78 crore on its opening day and had witnessed big jump in its earning over the weekend. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film had made a business of Rs 34.82 crore on Saturday and Rs 42.35 crore on Sunday, taking its 3-day total collection to over Rs 100 crore.

Dangal had remained very strong at the box office even on Monday as it had collected Rs 25.48 crore. Now, current trend and early estimates suggest that Dangal made impressive collection on its day 5 as well. Having released in over 4,300 screens in India, Dangal collected Rs 18 crore nett (approximately) on Tuesday, taking its domestic collection to Rs 150 crore on its 5th day. Exact figures are yet to be out.

The Aamir-starrer has had positive reviews from the critics and now strong word of mouth has been doing wonders for the movie. Dangal single-handedly removed the dull phase at the Indian box office that was prevailing since many days. The film remained unaffected by demonetisation.

Dangal has already broken some box office records and the movie is likely to break some more in the coming days. It has come up as one of the biggest openers of 2016. With no other major releases in next few days, Dangal will continue to bring in big moolah for the producers.