Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's latest movie Dangal has garnered immense appreciation from all quarters and is witnessing a wonderful run at the box office. The movie's box office collection has broken the Monday records of Salman Khan's Sultan and Aamir's PK.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Dangal earned Rs 25.48 crore on Monday, while Sultan collected Rs 15.54 crore and PK's collection was Rs 21.22 crore on the particular day. "#Dangal has an INCREDIBLE Mon... Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.35 cr, Mon 25.48 cr. Total: ₹ 132.43 cr. India biz. FABULOUS!" Adarsh tweeted.

Dangal has been having an excellent run at the box office with its collection crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days. Not only has the movie beaten the Monday record of Sultan, it has also broken the 3-day collection record of the Salman-starrer.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial collected Rs 42.35 crore nett at the box office on Sunday, taking its 3-day collection to Rs 106.95 crore nett. On the other hand, the 3-day total earning of Sultan at the domestic market was Rs 105.53 crore. Hence, earnings of Dangal have surpassed that of Sultan by Rs 1.42 crore.

Dangal sequel with Vinesh Phogat?

Apart from the Indian box office collections, Dangal is also seeing a good run at the international market. The film collected over Rs 60 crore in the overseas market and performed best at the UAE-GCC. "#Dangal - OVERSEAS - Till Sun: $ 9 million [₹ 60.99 cr]. Some screens yet to report. Best in UAE-GCC [$ 2.78 mn] & N America [approx $ 4 mn]," Adarsh tweeted.

While the nett Indian box office collection of Dangal surpassed Rs 100 crore by the end of Sunday, the movie's worldwide earning crossed Rs 200 crore by the end of its first weekend.