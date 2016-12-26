Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal is having a dream run at the box office with excellent collection right from its opening day. The sports biopic has completed 3 days at the Indian box office on Sunday with a record collection.

Dangal had collected Rs 29.78 crore at the domestic market on its first day and broke the dull phase that was prevailing at the box office. Having earned Rs 29.78 crore on its day 1, Dangal became Aamir's second highest opening day grosser. Dhoom 3 is his highest first-day grossing movie with a collection of Rs 36.22 crore.

The movie witnessed further jump in its business on Saturday and collected Rs 34.82 crore nett on its second day at the Indian box office, taking its 2-day total domestic collection to Rs 64.60 crore nett.

With strong word of mouth and positive reviews, Dangal is expected to have crossed Rs 100 crore nett by the end of its 3rd day. Although the exact figures are not yet out, early estimates suggest that Dangal collected Rs 36 crore (approximately) on Sunday, taking its collection to over Rs 100 crore nett in the domestic market.

All previous Christmas releases of Aamir have worked brilliantly at the box office and Dangal is likely to break several box office records. With no major releases in coming few days, Dangal will dominate the box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie also features two child artists and two debutant actresses. Based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, Dangal has so far come up as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016.