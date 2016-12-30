Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal seems to be on a record-breaking spree. In its first week, Dangal has collected a huge amount at the box office and is just a step away from entering the Rs 200 crore club in the domestic market.

Also read: Will Aamir Khan's Dangal face legal trouble?

Dangal collected Rs 197.53 crore at the Indian box office by the end of its seventh day. "#Dangal Fri 29.78 cr, Sat 34.82 cr, Sun 42.41 cr, Mon 25.69 cr, Tue 23.09 cr, Wed 21.46 cr, Thu 20.29 cr. Total: ₹ 197.53 cr. India biz," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

The film beat the first week Indian box office collection record of Aamir's previous films, Dhoom 3 and PK, which did a business of Rs 188 crore net and Rs 183 crore net, respectively.

Dangal has been doing well since it hit theatres. It witnessed a wonderful opening on its first day with a collection of Rs 29.78 crore in the domestic market. It became the second biggest opener of 2016 after Sultan, and also the second biggest opener of Aamir after Dhoom 3 (Rs 36.22 crore).

It witnessed a massive growth on its second day and collected Rs 34.82 crore. With strong word-of-mouth publicity, Dangal went on to cross Rs 100 crore net by the end of its first weekend. It collected Rs 106.95 crore at the Indian box office in just three days.

It even surpassed the 3-day total collection of Salman Khan's Sultan. While Dangal collected Rs 106.95 crore at the Indian box office in three days, while Sultan's corresponding earning was Rs 105.53 crore.

On its fourth day, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film broke Sultan and PK's fourth day box office collection record. Dangal earned Rs 25.48 crore on its fourth day, while Sultan made Rs 15.54 crore and PK's collection was Rs 21.22 crore.

Dangal went on to cross the Rs 150 crore mark on its fifth day (Rs 155.53 crore in the domestic market), followed by a collection of Rs 23.09 crore on its sixth day.

The film has been raking huge money at the worldwide box office as well. By the end of its fifth day, Dangal crossed Rs 100 crore at the overseas market.

Also, since no big movies are slated for release until January 13, when Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OK Jaanu hits the theatres, Dangal is expected to enjoy a fabulous run for the next fortnight or so. It is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office in its second week.