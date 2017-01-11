Aamir Khan's Dangal has become the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time, beating PK. And now, the wrestling drama is set to cross the Rs500 crore domestic gross mark.

Dangal box office collection: Film set to become fastest movie to cross Rs 300 crore

On its 19th day, the film has collected Rs 4.03 crore at the Indian box office, thereby taking its collection to Rs 353.68 crore nett. "#Dangal crosses ₹ 350 cr mark... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr, Sun 14.33 cr, Mon 4.35 cr, Tue 4.03 cr. Total: ₹ 353.68 cr. India biz," Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Its domestic gross total now stands at Rs 491.21 crore (approximately) and with this pace, it seems the Nitesh Tiwari directorial will soon cross the Rs 500 crore domestic gross mark.

Dangal surpassed the domestic gross total of Salman Khan's Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir's PK, which made a lifetime business of Rs 420.65 crore, 432.46 crore and Rs 489 crore gross in the domestic market, respectively.

The movie enjoyed a fabulous run for the first 10 days taking full advantage of the Christmas holidays. The collection dropped from second week onwards and the rate of box office collection further declined in the third week. With Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's OK Jaanu hitting the screens this week, Dangal is likely to take a backseat.

While the wrestling drama has broken several records, it has created a few new records and has set the bar high for new Bollywood films. In just two days of its release, the film crossed Rs 50 crore mark and entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club on its third day. It crossed Rs 200 crore mark in just eight days and then became the fastest Bollywood film to cross Rs300 crore mark in 13 days.