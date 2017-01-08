Dangal has kept the cash registers ringing at the Indian box office on its 16th day (in third week). The Aamir Khan-starrer is gearing up to smash the lifetime collection record of his last film PK on Sunday (January 8).

Having received a brilliant opening, Dangal collected Rs 197.54 crore net at the box office in the first week. Since there were no new releases, the movie was expected to keep its dream run at the ticket counters in the second and third weeks. When compared to its opening week collection, the film witnessed 41.3 per cent drop in the second week and collected Rs 115.96 crore net in the domestic market.

When compared to its 14th-day collection, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed sports drama showed around 27 percent drop in its business on its 15th day. The movie collected Rs 6.66 crore net at the Indian box office on its third Friday (Jan 6).

The film also made a big leap on Saturday (Jan 7) with its domestic collection going up by 62 per cent. Dangal collected Rs 10.8 crore net at the Indian box office on its 16th day, taking its domestic net total to Rs 330.96 crore. On the other hand, its total gross collection stands at Rs 459.67 crore in the domestic market in 16 days.

Dangal has already become the second all-time highest-grossing Bollywood film, beating the records of Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Dhoom 3 that collected Rs 320.34 crore, Rs 300.45 crore and Rs 284.27 crore, respective and is fast heading to become the all-time highest grossing Hindi film, shattering the record of PK, which raked in Rs 340.8 crore.

Dangal needs Rs 9.84 crore net to beat the lifetime collection record of PK and early trends show that the movie would amass this amount at the Indian box office on its third Sunday. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#Dangal hits double digits yet again on Sat... All set to cross #PK today [Sun]... [Week 3] Fri 6.66 cr, Sat 10.80 cr. Total: ₹ 330.96 cr."