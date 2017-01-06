Aamir Khan's Dangal has collected Rs 304.38 crore net at the Indian box office in just two weeks of its release, and has become the highest grossing Bollywood film of 2016, beating Salman Khan's Sultan, which made Rs 300.45 crore net at the domestic box office.

The sports drama continues is magical run and has collected Rs 9.12 crore on its 14th day (Thursday, January 5), thereby taking its total box office collection to Rs 313.50 crore net at the domestic market. "#Dangal [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 32.04 cr, Mon 13.45 cr, Tue 10.46 cr, Wed 9.23 cr, Thu 9.12 cr. Total: ₹ 313.50 cr. ATBB," Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

It now remains to be seen if it manages to beat the lifetime collection of Aamir's PK, which earned Rs 340 crore net at the Indian box office, and emerge as the highest grossing Bollywood film of all time.

Until now, Dangal has broken several Bollywood film records. It is the first film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark at the domestic market in just 13 days of its release.

Interestingly, Aamir's movies have been the benchmarks for box office collection of Bollywood films. Mr Perfectionist's Ghajini was the first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 100 crore, while 3 Idiots was the first Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore and PK was the first to Rs 300 crore club. With this, one can't help but wonder if Dangal will set a new trend of Rs 400 crore club.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is inspired by the real-life struggles of popular Haryana wrestler Mahavir Phogat, (played by Aamir) and his daughters Geeta Phogat (played by Fatima Sana Shaikh) and Babita Kumari (played by Sanya Malhotra), who fulfil their father's dream of winning the gold medal for India.