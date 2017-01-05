Aamir Khan's Dangal has been breaking all box office records with its superb collection in not only the domestic market, but also overseas. The film's worldwide collection is now close to Rs 600 crore by the end of its 13 day.

Dangal completed 13 days at the box office on Wednesday. The film has already shattered many records and is likely to break some more. The Aamir Khan-starrer collected Rs 10 crore nett (approximately) at the Indian box office on Wednesday, taking its domestic collection to Rs 305 crore nett (approximately) by the end of its 13th day.

With splendid performance in the overseas market as well, Dangal's gross earning has reached Rs 425 crore. On the other side, the overseas collection of the film stood at Rs 164 crore on Wednesday. Thus, the worldwide gross collection of Dangal after the completion of 13 days at the box office stood at Rs 589 crore (approximately).

Aamir's PK holds the record for highest lifetime worldwide collection of any Bollywood film. The worldwide gross earning of PK is Rs 792 crore. Dangal has already broken one record of PK at the domestic box office. While PK had collected Rs 300 crore on its day 17, Dangal achieved the feat on its 13 day.

The lifetime domestic earning of PK is Rs 340.8 crore nett and considering the current pace of Dangal at the box office, the latter is likely to beat that. It will be interesting to see if Aamir can beat his own record.

Dangal had crossed Rs 100 crore mark in just three days, following which it continued its winning streak with consistency. Its collection surpassed Rs 200 crore on its day eight and now, it has crossed Rs 300 crore by the end of its day 13.