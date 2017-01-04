Aamir Khan's Dangal is unstoppable, thanks to the electrifying response the movie has elicited from across the country. Of late, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir's 3 Idiots in the domestic market.

Dangal 11-day box office collection: Aamir's film set to become fastest Bollywood movie to cross Rs 300 crore, beating PK

As per early estimates, Dangal has collected Rs10 crore (approximately) on its 12th day, thereby taking its total Indian box office collection to Rs 294.69 crore nett (approximately). With this, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has crossed the Rs400 crore domestic gross mark (approximately).

It has beaten the lifetime collection of 3 Idiots, which had collected Rs 269 crore gross at Indian box office. Moreover, Dangal has also surpassed the domestic gross total of Aamir's Dhoom 3 (Rs 372 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express (Rs 301 crore) and Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs305 crore).

However, it remains to be seen if Dangal will manage to cross the domestic gross total of Sultan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and PK, which made a lifetime business of Rs 420.65 crore, 432.46 crore and Rs 489 crore gross in the domestic market, respectively.

Dangal enjoyed a fabulous run for the first 10 days by taking advantage of the Christmas holidays. The collection dropped from 11th day (second Monday) onwards, yet, the movie is expected to put up a steady show for the next fortnight or so until Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer OK Jaanu hits theatres.

Meanwhile, the film has been raking huge money at the worldwide box office as well. In just five days, Dangal crossed Rs 100 crore in the overseas market.