Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal continues to shine at the box office and is just a step away from entering the prestigious Rs 300 crore club at the Indian box office.

As per early estimates, Dangal has raked in Rs 10 crore (approximately) on its 11th day (second Monday), thereby taking its total collection to Rs 280.47 crore net (approximately). The movie is expected to cross Rs 300 crore by another three days.

The drop in its Monday's collection is because it no longer has the advantage of the long Christmas and New Year holidays. It enjoyed a fabulous run until Sunday (January 1), collecting over Rs 270 crore in just 10 days of its release.

It should be mentioned that with strong word-of-mouth publicity, Dangal went on to cross Rs 100 crore net in just three days of its release and then collected Rs 200 crore in mere eight days.

Meanwhile, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has already smashed several Bollywood film records. It has beaten the first-week Indian box office collection record of Aamir's previous films, Dhoom 3 and PK, and now, it is set to break another record. It is expected to become the fastest Bollywood movie to cross the Rs 300 crore mark beating Aamir's previous film PK, which took 17 days to achieve the feat.

Interestingly, Aamir's movies have been the benchmarks for box office collection of Bollywood films. Mr Perfectionist's Ghajini was the first Bollywood movie to cross Rs 100 crore, while 3 Idiots was the first Hindi film to cross Rs 200 crore and PK was the first to Rs 300 crore club. With this, one can't help but wonder if Dangal will set a new trend of Rs 400 crore club.