Aamir Khan's Dangal is on a record-breaking spree at the box office with its collection having crossed Rs 250 crore nett in the domestic market in just 10 days.

The movie completed 10 days at the Indian box office on Sunday, witnessing an excellent 2nd-weekend business. Dangal has been phenomenal at the box office since its opening day and remained strong all through the weekdays and the 2nd weekend as well.

After crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just 3 days of its release, Dangal kept the momentum intact and went to cross Rs 200 crore nett Indian box office collection by the end of its day 8. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film witnessed superb business over the 2nd weekend, taking its 10-day nett collection to over Rs 250 crore.

After Dangal earning Rs 22.72 crore on Saturday, Dangal witnessed even better business on Sunday. As per early estimates, the Aamir-starrer collected Rs 25 crore (approximately) on its day 10, taking its nett collection to around Rs 264 crore. Exact figures are yet to be out.

Having released in a festive season, the film has had an overwhelming run at the box office all these days. It has already broken a number of box office records and is expected to break many others. However, Dangal may witness fall in its collection from Monday as the festive season is over.

Nevertheless, with very strong word of mouth and no major release in sight, Dangal is likely to dominate the box office for some more time. Apart from Aamir, the sports biopic featured Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Sakshi Tanwar, Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar, among others.