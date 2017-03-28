Chris Kattan and his dancing partner Witney Carson became the first couple to be eliminated in the Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars on Monday.

Kattan and Carson performed a jazz piece which earned them 22 points out of a maximum of 40. However, the score fell short of taking the couple to the next round. Shortly after the elimination, he spoke to the hosts about his back injury and said he should have shared the information upfront so viewers would have understood why his dancing was so stiff.

Speaking with ET after the show, Kattan said it "would have been a big difference."

"It should have been [shown] in the very beginning, so I'm surprised it wasn't," Kattan said. "When I got on the show I was like, 'The only way I'm going to do the show is if they know that, you know, I've had surgery and stuff in the past,' you know?... Otherwise I'm gonna look kinda like a lame-o or whatever."

In a pre-recorded package that aired before his performance, Kattan opened up about his injury saying he broke his neck about 14 years ago. He had to undergo about four surgeries.

"Years before, I just physically couldn't do it. It's a comeback really," Kattan said about why he was participating in the dancing reality show. "I might not be the best dancer, but I'm just gonna go out there and do what I love doing and have a blast."

Dancing with the Stars air on Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. As for who will be eliminated next week, speculations are rife Charo wouldn't last long, especially as she was in danger zone on Monday's episode.