Glee actress Heather Morris is said to have waged a war against her Dancing with the Stars Season 24 fellow contestant Nancy Kerrigan after both of them landed the same score after their opening night performances.

Also read: Grey's Anatomy Season 13: Meredith, Nathan to get stuck together in an airplane; will it end well?

"Heather and Nancy were super cold to each other, and already have a duel going on," a production insider revealed to Radar Online, adding that Morris had a meltdown backstage when it was revealed that both she and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Kerrigan and Artem Chigvintsev scored 28.

"Heather was visibly upset last night after tying with Nancy for third place and said that her score was unfair," said the source. "She was just so cocky going into the competition."

Morris reportedly has received a lot of heat from DWTS Season 24 contestants as she has a professional dancing background. A source revealed to Radar Online that Morris has a huge advantage to win the Mirror Ball Trophy due to her prior ballroom experience.

"She is already acting like the Mirror Ball Trophy is her trophy!" the source said, adding: "Just like Nancy, Heather is also trying to choreograph her own routines and she just does not seem to be giving it her all during rehearsals. That being said, she is really, really good. She seriously is the one to beat this season and she is blowing her partner away with how quick she is learning the material."

Meanwhile, DWTS executive producer Ashley Edens told The Hollywood Reporter that Morris will be judged to a different set of standards due to her experience as a dancer.

"We're not shying away from the fact that she 100 percent has dance experience. Because of that, she will be judged on a higher level and there will be higher expectations on her," Edens said.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays from 8 to 10 pm ET on ABC.