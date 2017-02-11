Dancing with the Stars Season 24 will return to television on March 20, and the contestants will be revealed on March 1 on Good Morning America. No casting has been confirmed yet, but rumours doing the rounds hint at television host Billy Bush being a contestant.

Also read: Grey's Anatomy Season 13 episode 13 spoilers: What's next for Meredith?

A production insider told Radar Online that Bush was "begging to be cast on Season 24" in a bid to redeem his image, which was tarnished for his involvement in Donald Trump's Nancy O'Dell audio scandal.

"Billy said he would be willing to take a pay cut, and take a sum much lower than the other contestants," the insider claimed. But ABC executives aren't too thrilled to have Bush on the show, the insider added.

"The higher-ups are tired of having celebs wanting to join DWTS as a way of doing damage control."

Rumours also hint at The Bachelor contestant Nick Viall possibly joining the show after his stint on the dating reality show ends. Ricky Schroder is another possible candidate. His name got thrown in after professional dancer Witney Carson posted a photo of him on social media.

As for the professional dancers, Maksim Chmerkovskiy has revealed he will not be a part of the show this time around. He and fiancée Peta Murgatoryd welcomed a son Shai on January 4 and he earlier told People that he wanted to take some time off to focus on being a dad.

"I come from a dirt broke family. I just started to be able to afford things in 2005 when [Dancing with the Stars] started," he said. "For me to be able to take time off in this way … [to have] what we have to enjoy and be proud of, that's anybody's dream."