The grand finale of the second season of Dance Karnataka Dance will be aired on Sunday on Zee Kannada. Four teams will be fighting for the trophy along with the cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The show started airing from August 12. Zee Kannada selected the leads from its nine shows — Naagini, Bramhagantu, Jodihakki , Pattedari Pratibha, Janumada Jodi, Srimaan Srimati and reality show faces from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors and Drama Juniors — for the show.

Of the lot, six teams entered the semi-finals and four teams — Nagini, Janumada Jodi, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Seniors — made it to the last stage.

The four teams have performed consistenly throughout the season and worked hard to enter the last stage.

The show is hosted by Anushree, while Arjun Janya, Rakshita Prem and Vijay Raghavendra are the judgest of the show.

The grand finale will be aired on the channel at 6 pm.