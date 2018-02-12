A Dalit student, who was brutally thrashed by a group of men outside a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. The incident which took place on Friday came to light after a CCTV footage went viral.

The deceased has been identified as Dilip Saroj.

The police zeroed in on six people after going through the video captured on the CCTV camera and registered an FIR. They have also nabbed the prime accused, identified as Munna Chauhan.

It is alleged that Chauhan hit Saroj with a rod on his head.

Saroj was a second-year law student of the Allahabad Degree College and hailed from Pratapgarh. The incident took place when the victim, who lived in a rented room in Om Gayatri Nagar, was partying with his friends at a restaurant near Laxmi Talkies in Old Katra.

Saroj was sitting on the staircase with his friends Sameer, Prakash and Siddharth when a man named Vijay Shankar Singh and his friends arrived at the restaurant for dinner. Singh's feet reportedly touched Saroj, while he was climbing the stairs.

When Saroj objected to it, the two parties got into an argument, which soon took a violent turn and they started raining blows on each other. They also started throwing chairs at each other and Mohit was hit by one, following which he picked up a rod and hit Saroj on his head.

"As per the CCTV footage obtained from the restaurant, they attacked Saroj mercilessly in the restaurant. He tried to flee but fell unconscious outside the restaurant. The accused, however, continued to hit him with rods and bricks in his head and body," the Times of India quoted a police officer as saying.

The victim was rushed to a hospital only after Singh and his friends left the spot. However, the doctors declared him brain dead. He succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Though the police have registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of Indian Penal Code, it is indeed shocking that no case has been registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.