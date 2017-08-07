A day-long meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday to chalk out a strategy to oust former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati might be the significant indicator of major changes in Dalit politics in the state.

As many as 16 outfits of Dalits, Muslims and OBCs led mostly by former BSP leaders took part in the meeting in an attempt to dent Mayawati's core 'Bahujan' votes.

The outfits included Indian National League, Bahujan Sangharsh Party, Sarv Sambhav Party, Bhaman Mukti Morcha and a sister organisation of the All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees' Federation, or BAMCEF.

These outfits, which were brought together by former lieutenant Naseemuddin Siddiqui, have now formed National Bahujan Alliance and a Coordination Committee with former BSP MP Pramod Kureel. Kureel said that he is still in the BSP but wants to oust Mayawati as the leader, according to the Indian Express.

Last month, Mayawati had resigned from Rajya Sabha for not being allowed to speak about the atrocities faced by Dalits. She had expelled Siddiqui from the party in May after they were defeated during the UP Assembly polls. Since then, Siddiqui's next move was under speculation.

Siddiqui said that the committee will soon hold another meeting and will form a joint front called Sarv Samaj and contest elections. On the other hand, Kureel has said that Mayawati had lost her aura and that many leaders had left her.

"Although they call themselves followers of Kanshi Ramji, they actually work alone. This is the reason why it is important to bring them together in an attempt to form an alternative Bahujan Party," he had said.

A few sources close to Siddiqui and some others MLAs from the party told the Indian Express that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been in touch with them although they are reluctant to join the saffron camp.

The timing and venue of Sunday's meeting at Delhi's Constitution Club when the Parliament is in session suggest the pace at which the developments are taking place in Dalit politics.

With just 19 MLAs in UP, no members in Lok Sabha and little chance of re-election in Rajya Sabha, Mayawati's chances when it comes to playing a prominent role in politics has reduced.

After being the key person behind Dalit politics for over a decade, Mayawati's decline in power has led to accumulation of Dalit votes that are up for grabs and its significance in Lok Sabha elections for 2019 is enormous.

Accusing Mayawati of having interest in accumulating wealth by selling Kanshi Ramji's mission, many party members have beein touring across UP to win the trust of BSP workers. The next meeting is scheduled for August 26.