Veteran offspinner Harbhajan Singh today (December 25) shared his thoughts on the upcoming India-South Africa Test series.

Virat Kohli-led India will travel to South Africa for three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is. Cape Town is the venue for the tour-opening Test, from January 5, 2018.

India have never won a Test series in the "Rainbow Nation" and many experts feel this is the time that will be changed. Former skipper Anil Kumble felt this Indian side will create history.

Now, Harbhajan too has hinted that Indian batsmen will succeed against South Africa's premier fast bowlers Steyn and Morne Morkel.

Harbhajan argued that Steyn would find it difficult against the Indian batsmen as he is returning from an injury. Morkel too is back after a side strain problem during Bangladesh Test which had ruled him out of action since October this year.

"Dale Steyn is unarguably the best fast bowler of the last 10 years but coming back into international cricket is not easy. A Test match against Zimbabwe will not exactly be an indicator of what he can do against India," the 103-Test veteran told "PTI" news agency on Monday.

The 34-year-old Steyn has not played Test cricket since November 2016 due to shoulder injury, which required surgery. He recently returned to first-class cricket and will play day-night four-day Test against Zimbabwe from tomorrow (December 26) in Port Elizabeth.

Harbhajan said India had the "best" batting line-up in world cricket and it would be a challenge for Steyn and Morkel to stop them from scoring runs.

"Look at the Indian batting line up. We have so much quality. Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma. This is perhaps among the best line-up in world cricket.

"For both Steyn and Morkel, it will be a challenge to stop this line-up especially when they themselves will need to get into the groove," the 37-year-old added.