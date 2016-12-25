Dalbir Kaur, the sister of Sarabjit Singh, has reportedly joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sarabjit Singh was an Indian national who was awarded the death sentence by a Pakistani court in 1991 after it convicted him of terrorism and spying.

Singh had unintentionally crossed an unmarked border and entered Pakistan in an inebriated state after which he was arrested by Pakistani Rangers near the Kasur border.

Singh passed away on May 2, 2013, due to a cardiac arrest in a Lahore hospital after he was attacked by fellow inmates in Kot Lakhpat Jail in April 2013.

Sarabjit was convicted for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb blasts in the Punjab province of Pakistan that killed 14 people in 1990. He spent 23 years in Pakistani prisons before passing away in 2013.

His sister Dalbir Kaur met him only thrice in prison and then made it her life's goal to get him released and bring him back to India. Singh's family said that he had crossed over to the other side of the border by mistake in an inebriated state.

Sarabjit's story was later made into a film called 'Sarabjit', in which Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda essayed his role while Dalbir's role was played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.