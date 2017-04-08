The Dalai Lama visited 17th-century Tawang monastery to speak to thousands of worshippers. The monastery is the largest in India for the Tibetan diaspora. It lies in the disputed Arunachal Pradesh region also claimed by China as South Tibet.As a reaction, China summoned India’s ambassador to warn him of damaging their relationship. India asked China to avoid artificial controversy over the Dalai Lamas purely spiritual visit.